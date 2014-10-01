Derek A. Barnard Steve Donahue Article continues after sponsor message Matt Blevins

Edwardsville, Ill., Sept. 30, 2014… The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois recently announced it has added three new members to its board. Representatives from Anders CPAs + Advisors, Horner & Shifrin, Inc., and Gateway Regional Medical Center are joining the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Derek A. Barnard, Partner at Anders CPAs + Advisors, will serve as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. Anders, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a CPA and advisory firm serving privately held companies and high-net-worth individuals. Barnard has been with the firm since 1999 and engages privately held companies with strategic planning, future and current tax planning, and integrating value drivers. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Missouri. Barnard was also awarded his Exit Planning Certification through the BEI Network.

Steve Donahue, Associate Vice President and Board of Directors member of Horner & Shifrin, Inc., will serve as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. Horner & Shifrin is a consulting engineering firm headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., with branch offices in O’Fallon and Rochester, Ill., and Springfield and Poplar Bluff, Mo. Donahue received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1993, and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois in 1995.

Matt Blevins, Chief Operating Officer at Gateway Regional Medical Center, will serve as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. Gateway Regional Medical Center is a 343-bed hospital with a 100-bed behavioral health unit located in Granite City. Blevins has over 10 years of experience, serving in leadership positions at several hospitals and a number of healthcare companies. He is Board Certified in healthcare management through the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), a distinction he has held for the past six years. He holds a Doctor of Law, a Masters of Health Administration, and a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy, all from St. Louis University.

For more information about the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

