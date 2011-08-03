LEADERSHIP COUNCIL STATEMENT REGARDING THE LATEST RULING ON FEMA LAWSUIT Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE IL, AUGUST 2, 2011 . . . Monday’s ruling by Judge J. Phil Gilbert (United State District Court, Southern District of Illinois) clearly reinforces our central message for the past four years – there is no validity to FEMA’s efforts to de-accredit the Metro East levees and that developers and industry should continue to invest with confidence in the American Bottom region. While we did not get a court injunction against FEMA to stop further action, we do have a ruling that recognizes the Agency’s mistakes and recommends that it reconciles its past actions and statements. Article continues after sponsor message We applaud our county board chairs, our local state’s attorneys, the Metro East Sanitary District, community leaders and individuals for bringing forth the suit to try to prevent the devastating impacts of FEMA’s actions, and for their tireless efforts to protect the lives and livelihood of the American Bottom. It’s now very clear that the only logical next step is for the Federal government to give us the time and support needed to make the necessary improvements to achieve the highest level of flood protection so our region can continue to thrive in the years to come. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip