Edwardsville, lll., June 3, 2014… The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the addition of C. Green & Associates, Inc., Heyl Royster, Caritas Family Solutions and Geotechnology, Inc. , to its growing membership base. Representatives from these four companies will join the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Serving as C. Green & Associates, Inc.’s representative on the Leadership Council is Carolyn Green, president of the Edwardsville, Ill.-based consulting firm. C. Green & Associates specializes in communicating complicated concepts and reaching unique audiences. Last year, the firm’s work included member communications for the American Council of Engineering Companies Business Insurance Trust and community and media relations work for a number of local businesses. Green has facilitated community collaborations in five states, and in 2009, she served as president of the St. Louis Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. Under her term as president, the St. Louis Chapter was recognized as the fastest growing large chapter in the United States for 2009.

Barry Noeltner will serve as Heyl Royster’s board representative on the Leadership Council. The Edwardsville, Ill.-based law firm has served the legal needs of businesses and individuals throughout Illinois and the surrounding region for more than a century and is now supporting development and growth in Southwestern Illinois through its membership with the Leadership Council. With more than 30 practice areas, the firm serves all sectors of the business community and has offices in Edwardsville, Peoria, Springfield, Urbana, Rockford and Chicago. Noeltner has been ranked as an AV Preeminent lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell since 1995. He is a member of The National Trial Lawyers Association - Top 100 Trial Lawyers, Georgia, a distinction that is reserved for the top 100 trial lawyers of a given state.

Serving as a Council board member for Caritas Family Solutions is Chief Executive Officer Gary Huelsmann, MSW. Headquartered in Belleville, Caritas is a not-for-profit licensed child welfare and family service agency meeting the social and emotional needs of persons of all backgrounds throughout Southern Illinois. The organization guides families, individuals, parents and caregivers towards creating a loving, stable environment for thousands in its 42-county service area. Huelsmann, who has been with Caritas since 2005, has over 30 years of experience in the social service and behavioral health fields.

Lucas Heuerman, Illinois Office Manager for Geotechnology, is serving as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. Established in 1984, Collinsville, Ill.-based Geotechnology, Inc. is a professional engineering and environmental services corporation providing services in applied earth and environmental sciences, geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing and non-destructive testing, geophysical surveys, drilling and construction observation. Geotechnology has four offices with over 150 employees located in Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Tennessee. Heuerman holds several Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) certifications and is nuclear density gauge-certified, ACI Concrete Field Grade 1-certified, and also certified as a concrete technician.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

