EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Sept. 10, 2012... The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, the premier economic development organization representing the Metro East portion of the St. Louis region, has named Dr. Julie Furst-Bowe, who recently became chancellor of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the newest member of its Executive Committee. The 15-member Executive Committee guides the overall operations of the Leadership Council, helping to set the agenda and focus efforts on key issues which support the organization's mission of fostering regional economic development.

Dr. Furst-Bowe fills the spot formerly held by Dr. Vaughn Vandegrift, who recently retired as chancellor after a successful eight-year tenure. Before joining SIUE, Dr. Furst-Bowe previously worked as provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis., since 2005. She is recognized nationally and internationally for her expertise in quality higher education and has authored several articles and a book entitled, Quality and Performance Excellence in Higher Education. She is also a founding board member of the National Consortium for Continuous Improvement in Higher Education.

Dr. Furst-Bowe brings to the Executive Committee proven leadership skills, a wealth of expertise in the education field and the desire to continue to advance the Metro East region.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development organization that has worked for more than 25 years to attract/retain jobs and stimulate capital investment through its coalition of leaders in business, industry, labor, education and government. These effective partnerships have served as a driving force behind a number of successful regional economic development efforts. The Leadership Council also publishes the annual Market Review & Investment Update, which chronicles the total value of projects announced, under construction or completed each year in Madison and St. Clair counties, with the 2011 edition showing almost $6 billion in investments.

