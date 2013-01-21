

The Leadership Council, the premier organization fostering economic growth in Madison and St. Clair counties, has chosen new leadership for 2013. Members unanimously approved four new officers to serve one-year terms, including Ronda Sauget as the president of the organization. Sauget, President of Validus Business Strategies, most recently served as the Leadership Council’s vice president. As president, she will act as the key officer setting organizational direction, along with presiding over meetings and operations. The additional officers chosen include:

Chairman – Richard Conner, Senior Advisor on Regional Development, St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association

– Dennis Wilmsmeyer, General Manager, America’s Central Port Secretary –Dale Stewart, Executive Secretary, Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council

–Dale Stewart, Executive Secretary, Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council Treasurer – Michael Riley, President, Professional Therapy Services, Inc.

Sauget notes that in looking ahead to 2013, the Council’s priorities will focus on establishing a clear and differentiating value proposition for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois, with a particular emphasis on making sure the levee improvement project continues to move forward, and working with key regional partners to spread the word about our existing multi-modal assets and attract additional investment in this area.

“I’m enthusiastic about the potential for growth in our region and look forward to continuing to collaborate with our members and regional partners in business, industry, government, education and labor to ensure we realize that potential,” notes Sauget. “So many of the region’s most recent successes have been driven by our members, and despite the continuing challenges at the state level, I’m confident that we will have continued economic growth in 2013.”

Ronda Sauget

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development organization that has worked for three decades to attract/retain jobs and stimulate capital investment through its coalition of leaders in business, labor, education and government. These effective partnerships have served as a driving force behind a number of successful regional economic development efforts. The Leadership Council also publishes the annual Market Review & Investment Update, which chronicles the total value of projects announced, under construction or completed each year in Madison and St. Clair counties, with most recent edition for 2011 showing almost $6 billion in investments.

