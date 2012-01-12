EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Jan. 11, 2012... The Leadership Council has chosen new leadership for 2012. Members unanimously approved four new officers to serve one-year terms, including Rich Conner as the president of the organization. Conner, Superintendent Administration for Ameren Illinois, most recently served as the Leadership Council's vice president. As president, he will act as the key officer setting organizational direction, along with presiding over meetings and operations. The additional officers chosen include:

* Chairman - Gerry Schuetzenhofer, president of Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors

* Vice President - Ronda Sauget, president of Validus Business Strategies

* Secretary/Treasurer - Dale Stewart, Executive Secretary/Treasurer, Southwestern Illinois Building and Construction Trades Council

Conner notes that in looking ahead to 2012, the Council's priorities will focus on two critical issues: working diligently with the Flood Prevention District Council and regional leaders to remove obstacles and regulatory delays to improvements to our levee systems, and working with key regional partners on improving all modes of transportation in our area.

"The FPD Council is ready to move forward with $151 million in investments, and we will seek the cooperation of our federal agencies in completing this work in a timely and cost-effective manner," stated Conner. "As always, we also will continue to look to our membership for direction and opportunities that will enhance the economic vitality of Southwestern Illinois. Our coalition of business, industry, labor, education and government places Leadership Council in a unique position to improve our economy and quality of life in this region."

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to attract/retain jobs and stimulate capital investment through its coalition of leaders in business, industry, labor, education and government. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

