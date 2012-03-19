Deadline for Reservations is March 29th

Edwardsville, ILL., March 19, 2012... The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois has announced the details for its 2012 Salute to Southwestern Illinois Awards Dinner, which will honor U.S. Congressman Jerry Costello. The event will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2012, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights, Ill. The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The evening will be highlighted by a special tribute to Costello in recognition of his many contributions to the region and his highly effective leadership during his 24 years in Congress. Since being elected Congressman for Illinois' 12th District in 1988, he has worked tirelessly to advance the Southwestern Illinois region by pursuing his vision of how to boost the local economy and acting as a driving force behind some of our region's biggest accomplishments, including the retention and expansion of Scott Air Force Base and the enhancement of our region's transportation infrastructure.

Tim Eby, General Manager of St. Louis Public Radio and a 25-year veteran of the media industry, will serve as master of ceremonies.

The Four Points by Sheraton is located at 319 Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights, Ill. Registration and cocktails begin at 6:00 p.m., with dinner at 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $75 per person. Table sponsorships are available for $750, which includes seating for eight, signage at the table and special recognition as an event sponsor. Reservations can be made now through March 29. For more details about the event or to make a reservation, please call the Leadership Council at (618) 692-9745.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The council works to attract/retain jobs and stimulate capital investment through its coalition of leaders in business, industry, labor, education and government. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

