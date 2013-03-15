Deadline for Reservations is March 28th

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois has announced the details for its 2013 Salute to Southwestern Illinois Awards Dinner, which in addition to honoring recent contributors to the success of the Southwestern Illinois will also serve as the primary celebration for the organization’s 30th Anniversary.. The event will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2013, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights, Ill. The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m.

As the Leadership Council marks its 30 years of service to Southwestern Illinois, the evening will celebrate the individuals and organizations that founded the Leadership Council, the transformation of the Southwestern Illinois region over the past three decades and the Council’s vision of the bright future that lies ahead.

The 2013 Salute to Southwestern Illinois awards will be another highlight of the evening, as the Leadership Council honors Prairie State Generating Company, Phillips 66 and Dynegy for their significant recent investments in the Metro East, along with The Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades Council representing labor’s partnership in the completion of those company’s major construction projects.

Prairie State Generating Company will be recognized for its $4 billion investment in building the Prairie State Energy Campus in Marissa, which contributes $734 million in economic activity annually to the Southwestern Illinois region and has helped create hundreds of jobs for area residents. Phillips 66 is being honored for its $3.8 billion Coker and Refinery expansion in Roxana, which generated $325 million in local income during construction and, since completion, produces an estimated $48 million in annual income. Dynegy is being recognized for its $1 billion investment in four Illinois facilities over the past decade, including the $668 million investment made in the Southwestern Illinois plants. Additionally, the Leadership Council will recognize Southwestern Illinois’ labor partnership for the critical role the unions played in successfully delivering all three projects.

The Four Points by Sheraton is located at 319 Fountains Parkway in Fairview Heights, Ill. Registration and cocktails begin at 6:00 p.m., with dinner at 7:00 p.m. The cost to attend is $100 per person. Table sponsorships are available for $1,000, which includes seating for eight, signage at the table and special recognition as an event sponsor. Reservations can be made now through March 28. For more details about the event or to make a reservation, please call the Leadership Council at (618) 692-9745.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region. The Leadership Council also publishes the annual Market Review & Investment Update, which chronicles the total value of projects announced, under construction or completed each year in Madison and St. Clair counties, with most recent edition for 2011 showing almost $6 billion in investments.

