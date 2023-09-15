EDWARDSVILLE - Megan Kalb is a natural leader. As an Edwardsville High School senior, she already has several leadership roles and an impressive work ethic.

For those reasons, Megan Kalb is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Clearly, Kalb’s classmates agree that she has what it takes; they’ve elected her to represent them multiple times. For the past four years, she has been a consistent asset to the Student Council. She currently serves as the president of the National Honor Society, and she was recently selected as an officer for the National English Honor Society as well.

But though these academic accomplishments are impressive, Kalb might be most proud of her success on her field hockey team. She’s been playing for seven years and received honorable mentions for the St. Louis Suburban Conference in field hockey two years in a row.

"I’m now the Varsity Captain as of this year,” she added.

As if these activities didn’t keep her busy enough, Kalb has spent an admirable amount of time volunteering. It’s important to her to serve her community, and she has put in the work. She helps out wherever she’s needed.

“I have over 100 volunteer hours working in my community, some through my church and some through Student Council,” Kalb explained.

In the summer, she also works for the Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department. And when she’s not volunteering or working, she’s probably studying to make the high honor roll, as she has every semester.

Suffice it to say, she’s busy. But when she does have free time, Kalb enjoys hanging out with her friends, playing guitar and thrifting. You can also catch her reading or researching colleges, as she plans to study archeology or anthropology after graduation in May.

Congratulations to Megan for this recognition by Edwardsville High School and Gerard Fischer!

