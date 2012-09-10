GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Assistant Director of Adult Education Vicki Hinkle has successfully completed an intensive training program and is now a Certified Manager in Program Improvement (CMPI).

“Vicki brings classroom experience, intelligence and dedication to her work here at Lewis and Clark,” said Valorie Harris, director of Adult Education. “She cares about the teachers and the students and is a tireless advocate for both of them.”

This certification is the first of its kind in the adult education and literacy field and signifies membership in an elite group of professional managers. After Hinkle successfully completed the Leadership Excellence Academies (LEA) training, she was able to apply for this certification.

“Participants who successfully complete the LEA training may apply for certification, and their activities and learning projects are thoroughly reviewed,” said Lennox McLendon, executive director of the National Adult Education Professional Development Consortium (NAEPDC). “Those who demonstrate a grasp of the material and successfully apply what they learned become a Certified Manager in Program Improvement.”

The NAEPDC joined forces with ProLiteracy America in 2006 to launch a professional development initiative for adult education professionals. The two organizations piloted the first cluster in a national certification and professional development series for local adult education program managers.

Participants are engaged in a two-year long professional development experience that focuses on topics related to program improvement including self-assessment. Experienced leaders in the adult education field teach participants new strategies to strengthen their program’s performance.

Because of Hinkle’s efforts, the Adult Education department at L&C has increased learning gains and developed a fast-track GED course, which is two weeks long. The first students to participate in this express class have recently finished up their testing.

“The Leadership Excellence Academy was a very beneficial professional development activity for me,” Hinkle said. “I’m not the only one who worked hard for this certification, though. Our department members are very supportive of each other, and they had to work hard, too. Everyone’s very committed to serving our students as best as we can.”

For more information on Lewis and Clark’s Adult Education programs, visit www.lc.edu.

