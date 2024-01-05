GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has added a pair of eight-week classes to its Paralegal Studies program, starting this semester.

According to Program Coordinator Becky Gockel, Elder Law and Electronic Discovery courses have been added to the Paralegal program on the advice of the Paralegal Unified Advisory Committee based on job demand and the growing need for specialized fields of expertise in the paralegal profession.

“These classes have been added to the paralegal program in an effort to offer more options for areas of specialization,” she said. “These new courses do not change the requirements of the current Associate of Applied Science or Certificate of Proficiency.

Article continues after sponsor message

No prerequisites are required for either course, which makes them available to both students and members of the public.

Elder Law (PLGL 180) will be offered during the first eight weeks of the semester, Jan. 16–March 8. The course focuses on key topics such as Medicare, Medicaid, estate planning, end-of-life issues, age discrimination and more.

Electronic Discovery (PLGL 190) is another eight-week course, which will be offered during the second half of the semester, March 18 – May 10. This course introduces the basics of electronic discovery including historical development, substantive legal procedure, the influence of technology, client communication and the most cost-effective discovery tools available.

For more information on L&C’s Paralegal Studies program, contact Gockel at (618) 468-4538 or bgockel@lc.edu.

The Spring 2024 semester begins Jan. 16. There’s still time to register. Contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

More like this: