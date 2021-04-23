L&C’s Macoupin County Community Education Center Celebrates Earth Week Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE – In celebration of Earth Week and in recognition of the late State Senator and Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio, and her husband, the late State Senator Vince Demuzio, Lewis and Clark Community College Horticulture Manager Ethan Braasch braved the spring snow with members of the Demuzio family, Carlinville Tree City USA, Bee City USA, Making Carlinville Better and Blackburn College on April 20 to plant two holly trees and a holly shrub at L&C’s Macoupin County Community Education Center in Carlinville. According to Braasch, pollinator gardens will be planted at the facility. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip