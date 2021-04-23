Pictured, in the front row, from left to right, are Gillian Blair, Nancy Mihalek and Stephanie Demuzio Blair. In the back row, from left to right, are Carlinville Alderman Bill Link, Randy Tinder, Mary Tinder, Roger Suhling, Carlinville Tree City USA Chairman Paul Mihalek, Blackburn College Data Services Administrator Cathy Ruiter, Emily Eylee, Tracy Bilbruck, Braasch and Lori Hopping. Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Media Services.CARLINVILLE In celebration of Earth Week and in recognition of the late State Senator and Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio, and her husband, the late State Senator Vince Demuzio, Lewis and Clark Community College Horticulture Manager Ethan Braasch braved the spring snow with members of the Demuzio family, Carlinville Tree City USA, Bee City USA, Making Carlinville Better and Blackburn College on April 20 to plant two holly trees and a holly shrub at L&C’s Macoupin County Community Education Center in Carlinville. According to Braasch, pollinator gardens will be planted at the facility.

