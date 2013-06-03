Children will have the chance to explore their piano playing abilities this summer during KinderKeys, a four week group class for children 4 to 6 years old, at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Music Preparatory division of the L&C Music Department is offering the group piano class to give parents the opportunity to discover if their child has an aptitude for piano lessons before they purchase a piano or keyboard.

The class will prepare students to read music and will include a recital for parents and friends during the last lesson. Class will be held once a week on Thursdays, from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. July 11 through August 1. The cost for the class is $60, which includes all materials. Early enrollment is encouraged since KinderKeys is limited to 6 students.

“Our goal is to introduce young children to the immense joy gained through music,” KinderKeys Instructor Jamie Mills said. “Many studies have shown that music can be a powerful ally in helping students learn. Through this program, we hope to reach families with young children, who can be given the chance to develop an interest in the music that we here at Lewis and Clark hold so close to our hearts.”

Mills is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Music, where she received her Master of Music in Vocal Performance.

Parents may register their children by calling (618) 468-4731. For more information about the group piano class or private music lessons, please call Susan Parton Stanard, Music Prep Coordinator, at (618) 468-4732.

