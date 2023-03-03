GODFREY – In celebration of Women’s History Month, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Diversity Council will present “125 Years of Comfort,” a retrospective on the historic Alton Woman’s Home and Woman’s Home Association.

The event, featuring local historians Gail Drillinger, Marlene Lewis, and Lacy McDonald, will discuss the history of the Alton Woman’s Home and Association and the impact they had, and continue to have, on the community.

According to L&C History Professor Kelly Obernuefemann, the organization was formed to provide women with much-needed support.

“The Alton Woman’s Home was an important part of the community in the decades before Social Security and pensions,” she said. “Women could be left destitute if they did not have family support.”

Although the home, which celebrated its 125th anniversary in July 2022, no longer provides shelter, over the years, board members have transitioned the organization into a charitable association, which continues to help the community through contributions to organizations like the YWCA and Senior Services Plus.

Drillinger, a member of Alton Little Theatre, will reprise her role as Alice Georgia, a long-time resident of the home from 1869-1946. Drillinger recently portrayed Georgia as part of the Vintage Voices cemetery tour.

Lewis is a member of the Alton Woman’s Home Association board of directors.

McDonald is a genealogist and local history library manager at Hayner Public Library.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 8, on the stage of the Ann Whitney Olin Theatre in the Hatheway Cultural Center on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

Free pizza will be served.

For more information, contact Obernuefemann at (618) 468-4767 or kobernue@lc.edu.

