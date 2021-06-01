

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s popular College for Life program for adults who have disabilities will continue offering a virtual option for participants this fall after a successful first run during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is enrolling now for the summer and fall semesters.

“We’re keeping our virtual program open for students who don’t feel comfortable coming to campus yet, and for students who live far away from campus,” said College for Life Program Coordinator Roselyn Ellington. “This past year, we had seven out-of-state students take part in our virtual program. The new remote format worked very well and was really popular among our students, so want to continue offering it to them.”

Ellington said in-person classes will resume for the Fall 2021 semester at the Godfrey Campus and the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville. A few spots remain open for in-person classes in Godfrey, but the program in Edwardsville is currently full. However, Ellington said plenty of spots are available for virtual classes.

“We want to serve as many students as we possibly can,” Ellington said. “This is an opportunity for adults who have disabilities to take college classes, learn new skills and make new friends. Whether it’s in-person or virtual, we really are just one big happy family within the program.”

The goal of L&C’s College for Life program is to promote lifelong learning as well as personal enrichment and independence.

The curriculum is wide-ranging and driven by student interest, with subjects offered in art, exercise, computers, drama, math, music, science, scrapbooking, sewing, social studies, and more.

College for Life costs a minimum of $475 per semester, for three courses. Students are not limited, however, to just three courses.

For more information, visit www.lc.edu/disability.

For further information, or to place a student on the waitlist for College for Life at either location, contact Ellington at rellington@lc.edu or call her at (618) 468-4127.

