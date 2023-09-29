GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s College for Life (CFL) program hosts their coffee stand four days a week in Reid Memorial Library to fill a need on the Godfrey Campus and to serve as a learning experience for students.

Aptly named “Coffee for Life,” the stand features Bunkhouse Joe’s “Icy Joe” iced coffee, hot coffee, and bottles of water. Hours are Monday and Wednesday, 9:45 – 10:45 a.m., and Tuesday and Thursday, 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

What started as a fun idea in 2020, Coffee for Life officially opened its “doors” in 2022 and has continued to grow since its inception. The program allows CFL students to learn and practice job skills while serving the campus community.

The students work on skills such as marketing, money management and customer service.

“Most of the students already have jobs, so we want to let them showcase those skills,” said CFL instructor Katelyn Baahlmann. “It gives them an opportunity

to be here and do something fun.”

The Coffee for Life initiative started before the pandemic. When in-person classes resumed on campus, CFL Program Coordinator Roselyn Ellington was encouraged to revisit the idea.

She said it has been a wonderful experience for her students.

“Who doesn’t want coffee on a college campus?” asked Ellington. “I have always wanted to create work opportunities for students on campus as a way to gain experience and promote a more inclusive environment.”

Ellington said the experiences students gain will help them obtain employment in the community. The students are involved in the whole business process and continue to foster their new skills every day.

Coffee for Life has teamed up with Bunkhouse Joe Coffee, a well-known business in the community. This program allows the college to support local businesses and promote them on campus.

“Steve, the owner, has been such a blessing to us and a joy to work with,” Ellington said. “You can find them at the Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market on Saturday mornings.”

The proceeds from Coffee for Life go toward scholarships and support students who work the coffee cart. Ellington, Baahlman, and the CFL students hope Coffee for Life continues to grow and serve the campus community for years to come.

L&C's College For Life (CFL) program is designed for students who have had few inclusive experiences in high school. The program provides non-credit courses designed to engage and entertain students while growing their self-advocacy skills and providing socialization in a post-secondary setting.

Students in the program have the opportunity for full inclusion on campus, with access to the library, dining services, computer labs, etc., as well as student events and activities.

For more information on the L&C College for Life program, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/college-for-life.html. More info on Coffee for Life can be found at https://www.lc.edu/student-services/food-and-drinks-on-campus/coffee-for-life.html.

