GODFREY – Students in the College for Life program at Lewis and Clark Community College will have the opportunity to expand their life skills with the addition of sewing machines donated by the Lynne F. Solon Foundation.

Three new Singer heavy-duty machines were presented to College for Life staff on Aug. 20. Two of the machines will remain at the Godfrey Campus, while the third will go to the N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville.

“We are so happy to partner with the Lynne F. Solon Foundation to give our students with intellectual and developmental disabilities enriching opportunities which would not be possible without their generous support,” said Center for Access and Accommodations Director Jill Lorsbach. “With their funding, our students will be able to engage in hands-on activities that will enable them to discover new hobbies or even skills needed for employment.”

According to Program Coordinator Roselyn Ellington, in addition to teaching life skills, the sewing machines will be useful for projects within the program.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These new sewing machines will be used for our art, sewing, drama and musical classes,” Ellington said. “We are so excited teach the students how to use them.”

Among its many contributions, the Lynne F. Solon Foundation awards scholarships to College for Life students. This year’s scholarships were presented to Christopher Crain and Zackery Gibbs.

The Foundation has also made a $925 donation for a College for Life community garden project that’s set to begin in the spring.

A full 100 percent of every dollar donated to the Lynne F. Solon Foundation goes to help those living with diabetes and other disabilities. For more information on their upcoming fundraising efforts, visit http://www.lynnefsolonfoundation.org/.

For more information on L&C’s College for Life, contact Ellington at (618) 468-4127 or rellington@lc.edu.

More like this: