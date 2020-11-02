

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual Art Faculty Exhibition has gone totally online this year, due to COVID-19.

Featured in the show are 26 pieces by nine artists who teach in Lewis and Clark’s Art and Graphic Design departments.

“At Lewis and Clark, our professors are not only experts in their field, but they’re also working artists who actively create and show their own art in galleries across the country,” said Fine Arts Program Coordinator Chris Brennan.

Brennan has three paintings in the show himself. He has exhibited his work in non-profit, commercial, and institutional venues since the 1980s and holds an MFA in Painting from Kansas State University. He has also been teaching art at the collegiate level for 20 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a wonderful opportunity to view the diverse range of methods and techniques of nine of the visual art faculty,” said Associate Professor of Art and Gallery Director Angela Hung. “This year we are pleased to introduce the artwork of Louise Jett, Assistant Professor/Graphic and Web Design Coordinator.”

Other faculty in the show include Hung and Jett, Professor of Art Jeffrey Vaughn, Art adjunct faculty members Monica Dare, Craig C. Hoffman, Diana Yost, and Thomas Matthew Pierson, and Web/Graphic Design adjunct faculty member Jody Jedlicka.

Art enthusiasts can view the exhibition anytime at www.lc.edu/art-faculty.

To learn more about L&C’s Fine Arts program, visit https://www.lc.edu/program/AFAart/. To learn more about Graphic Design, visit https://www.lc.edu/program/graphic-design/. To learn more about Web Design and Development, visit https://www.lc.edu/program/webdesign/.

Classes are enrolling now for Spring 2021 and Summer 2021. Visit www.lc.edu/admissions, call (618) 468-2222, or email enroll@lc.edu today.

More like this: