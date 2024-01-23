GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will honor Martin Luther King, Jr. during its annual MLK Commemoration event at 12:30 p.m., this Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Ahlemeyer Atrium (TR 141) on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s leadership toward racial justice laid down the framework for what we are still working toward today,” said L&C Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Excellence Mya Lawrence. “He showed us how to speak up during a time when people did not hear his words. His tenacity and contributions to American history is why we continually acknowledge all that he did throughout his life. We invite everyone in the LC community to honor his legacy with us.”

This free public event will honor King’s civil rights work by showcasing select signature speeches performed by Lewis and Clark students, live music by the Blancas (led by Brenda Lancaster, of the L&C Music Department), free refreshments, and a keynote address by Alton Boys & Girls Club Director Al Womack.

Womack has been leading the Boys and Girls Club as director for 26 years.

He also currently serves the larger community through a number of roles including Alton Community School District #11 School Board member, Alton Housing Authority Commissioner, Illinois Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs Board of Directors and Government Relations Committee member, Birth to Three Advisory Board member, OSF - St. Anthony’s Hospital Community Assessment Team member, and Alton Community School District Wall of Fame Committee member.

Formerly, Womack also served as facilitator of “Uncomfortable Conversations,” was on the City of Alton Human Relations Commission, served the Alton Memorial Hospital Community Benefits Committee, was a member of the Alton Education Foundation Board, the Madison–Bond County Workforce Investment Board and the Catholic Children’s Home Advisory Board.

A graduate of Alton High School, he also served as an assistant football coach for 17 years.

Womack holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Central State University in Ohio.

For more information on this event, contact Jared Hennings at jhenning@lc.edu or Mya Lawrence at mylawrence@lc.edu.

