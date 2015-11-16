GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Department has several upcoming concerts in November, including the Limited Edition Holiday Concert, Jazz on a Fall Evening and more. All events are free and open to the public. Music events in November will include:

• Steven D. Hunt – “One Man-Five Piece Band” will begin at 1 p.m., Monday Nov. 16, in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Hunt will be performing and demonstrating the use of looping technology in a live performance.

Article continues after sponsor message

• Limited Edition Holiday Concert – Presented by the Hayner Public Library District, Limited Edition will perform a variety of holiday music in concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway, in Alton, Illinois.

• “Jazz on a Fall Evening” will feature the Lewis and Clark Community College Jazz Band and the Alton High School Jazz Band at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark. For more information call the Music office at (618) 468-4731.

More like this: