GODFREY – After a 13-hour bus ride, Lewis and Clark Community College men’s soccer team has reached Axton, Virginia, and is preparing to compete in the NJCAA Division I National Championship Tournament at the Smith River Sports Complex.

The Trailblazers will play against Hill College from Hillsboro, Texas, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. L&C is ranked fifth in the nation, while Hill is seeded ninth.

Win or lose the Trailblazers will then play Pima Community College from Tucson, Arizona, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Pima is ranked fourth.

“We worked really hard this year, and we deserve every minute of being here,” Team Captain Tommy Torzsok said. “I feel like we have a good shot. Everyone’s healthy, and everyone’s feeling good.”

The Trailblazers beat Jefferson College for the District Championship Nov. 6, but their win against Illinois Central Oct. 31 qualified them for the National Championship Tournament.

Trailblazer Lochlan Reus is leading the nation in assists, with 20 this season, and is ranked tenth in points, with a total of 56. Blake Cearns is ranked eleventh in goals with 23 points under his belt. The team has a record of 17-3-1.

“We had a good work out today and the guys are excited and ready to go,” Assistant Coach Ryan Hodge said. “Our goal, from the beginning of the season, was to get to the tournament and now that we are here we will just take it one game at a time. The guys are playing well right now and we just need to keep at what we are doing and work hard.”

The National Tournament games will be streamed via www.njcaatv.com, and updates will be posted daily at www.lc.edu/athletics. For more information about the Tournament, visit www.njcaasoccer.com.

