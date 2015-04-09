GODFREY – A new agreement between Lewis and Clark Community College and Webster University will assist nursing graduates in continuing their education and obtaining their bachelor’s degrees.

In 2010, the Institute of Medicine (IOM) issued a blueprint report outlining the future, entitled *The Future of Nursing: Leading Change, Advancing Health *(FON). One major recommendation focused on nurses achieving higher levels of education through an educational system that promotes seamless academic progression. Specifically, the report recommends increasing the percentage of the registered nurse (RN) workforce with Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees to 80 percent by the year 2020.

“As a result, partnerships between community colleges and universities are extremely important to assist in this demand,” said L&C Dean of Health Sciences Donna Meyer.

Currently, 51 percent of the nurses in the country hold a bachelor’s degree, according to Meyer.

“Many employers are beginning to have preferential hiring practices for the BSN-educated nurse, and therefore it is imperative for L&C graduates have their opportunity to further their education in a seamless progression,” Meyer said.

The new dual admission partnership and transfer agreement between L&C and Webster aims to encourage a smooth transition from L&C’s Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program and Webster’s Bachelor of Science degree (BSN) program.

“Lewis and Clark has a 40-year history of putting high-quality nursing graduates into the community, and this agreement only strengthens what we are able to offer our students,” Meyer said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The dual enrollment program makes it possible for nursing students to be jointly admitted to both L&C and Webster, simultaneously. It provides nursing students at Lewis and Clark with the opportunity to seamlessly complete a BSN at Webster and provides students with access to resources at both institutions.

Students who participate in the program will also have their application fees at Webster University waived, will maximize credit transfer from Lewis and Clark, and will have the opportunity to begin coursework at Webster while completing their ADN program at L&C.

“Both institutions have a reputation of providing quality nursing education to dedicated students,” said Jennifer Broeder, associate dean of Webster University’s College of Arts and Sciences Division of Professional Programsand chair of the nursing department. “This partnership agreement helps to improve the job prospects and career satisfaction of our graduates.”

L&C will welcome Broeder, along with Webster University President Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble, along with Webster University Provost and Senior Vice President Julian Schuster to its Godfrey campus at 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, for a signing event and photo opportunity in the Nursing Conference Room, NU L104, in the Templin Nursing Building.

With its home campus in St. Louis, Missouri, Webster University is the only Tier 1, private, non-profit U.S.-based university providing a network of international residential campuses and a robust online learning program. Founded in 1915, Webster University’s campus network today includes metropolitan, military and corporate locations around the world, as well as traditional campuses in Asia, Europe, North America and Africa. The university is committed to delivering high-quality learning experiences that transform students for global citizenship and individual excellence.

Founded in 1970, Lewis and Clark Community College is a two-year higher education institution with multiple campuses, a river research center, Community Education Centers and training centers located throughout the college district, which reaches into seven counties and includes more than 220,000 residents. L&C’s mission is to empower people by raising aspirations and fostering achievement through dynamic, compassionate and responsible learning experiences.

To learn more about L&C’s nursing program, contact Director of Nursing Education Sheri Banovic at (618) 468-4410 or by email at sbanovic@lc.edu. To learn more about Webster’s nursing program, contact the Office of Admission at admit@webster.edu or (314) 246-7800.

More like this: