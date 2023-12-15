GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Video Game Club is the largest club on campus, with over 200 members. The club meets weekly to celebrate the love of video games and the community.

The club’s mission is to bring students together as a family and provide them with an outlet to share their interests in video games, board games and more.

The club meets at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Commons Café, Math & Science Complex, on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

L&C Recruiter and Club Advisor Daniel Nosce says the Video Game Club believes in welcoming students, no matter their background.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion and academic excellence are the club’s focus points,” Nosce said. “The club is a safe and comfortable place where students can have fun without judgment, bullying, or peer pressure.”

The Video Game Club prides itself on being a resource for students, a family to lean on when times get tough, and an example of what it means to be a Trailblazer. The club’s members show accountability, compassion, tolerance, and kindness to others.

During their weekly meetings, the club goes over new announcements and then breaks for food and gaming. While everyone may not be interested in typical first-person shooter video games, students also bring games list Just Dance and Guitar Hero to mix things up. Members can look forward to Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart tournaments for prizes.

A sub-section of the club brings board games, card games, and role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons. L&C donated ping-pong and foosball tables to the club as well.

The club often goes to the movies, the St. Louis Zoo, and the international supermarket in St. Louis.

The officers and executive team have different outings to build camaraderie and allow leadership to flourish. Each of these outings is an opportunity for students to bond and create lasting relationships, Nosce said.

Club President Gavin Custer says the club has affected him greatly and encourages other students to join in on the excitement.

“I’ve met so many amazing people that I can call close friends,” Custer said. “The club is friendly and supportive. It’s a great environment to make new friends and experience new things.”

Custer’s all-time favorite video game is Halo 3. One of his favorite memories with the club is when they went to see the Mario movie together. He said it was such a special experience to sit down and enjoy a movie with a bunch of friends.

“I didn’t expect so many students to transform into success stories,” Nosce said. “Students are reaching their full potential and even pushing beyond that. I see friendships and memories being created, a sense of belonging, and a support group like no other.”

Contact Nosce at dnosce@lc.edu or come to the weekly meeting to join.

Visit https://www.lc.edu/current-students/campus-life/clubs-and-organizations.html to learn more about L&C’s clubs and organizations.

