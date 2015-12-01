GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE-95 and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club this December and donate blood to help the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center save lives.

The Veterans Club will be hosting the Winter KSHE-95 Blood Drive on L&C’s Godfrey campus in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and again from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

All who attempt to give blood during this drive will receive a KSHE-95 Winter Blood Drive T-shirt and entry into a drawing for a four-night trip for two to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

“We are proud to be working with KSHE-95 and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on this great campus and community event,” said L&C Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to donate and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To make an appointment for the blood drive, visit www.bloodcenter.org/KSHE or call the Blood Center at (866) 448-3253. Please eat and hydrate before donating and be sure to bring a valid photo ID. For more information, contact Lane at tdlane@lc.edu or at (618) 468-5500.

