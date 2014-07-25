GODFREY – Roll up your sleeves with the home of Real Rock Radio, KSHE95, and the Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club this August, and donate blood to help the American Red Cross save lives.

The Veterans Club will be hosting the Summer KSHE95 Blood Drive on L&C’s Godfrey campus in Hatheway gallery from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1, and again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2. On Aug. 1, KSHE95 will broadcast live from L&C. All who attempt to give blood will receive a KSHE95 T-shirt.

Representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor program will also be on campus to register those who are interested in helping others by becoming an organ or tissue donor. Joining the organ/tissue donor program is as easy as completing a short form.

“We are proud to be working again with KSHE 95 and the American Red Cross on this great campus and community event,” said L&C Associate Director of Career and Veteran Services Terry Lane. “By taking part in one or both of these opportunities to help others, you just might save a life. Please make an effort to attend and please share this information with your family and friends.”

To make an appointment for the blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code KSHE. Be sure to bring valid photo identification when donating. For more information, call Lane at (618) 468-5030.

