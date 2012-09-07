GODFREY - The Lewis and Clark Community College Veterans Club recently donated $100 to the City of Wood River Veterans Memorial, which will be dedicated this Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11.

Terry Lane, associate director of L&C Veterans Services, and Daniel Morell, a Navy veteran and Veterans Club president, presented the check to Wood River Mayor Fred Ufert (also a veteran) in front of Wood River Police Department military veterans, Deputy Chief Michael Sabolo, City Manager Jim Schneider, Officer Brandon DeSherlia, Detective Sergeant Dan Bunt, Sergeant Chris Johnson and Officer Bobbi Jo Younker.

L&C Veterans Club President Daniel Morell, left, and Associate Director of L&C Veterans Services Terry Lane, right, present a donation of $100 for the Wood River Veterans Memorial to Wood River Mayor Fred Ufert.

"The club members definitely feel a strong bond to these types of projects," Lane said. "Supporting such community efforts will continue to be a goal of the club. The L&C Veterans Club is able to make monetary donations like this one because of fundraisers we organize. We sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts on campus several times per year and we partnered up with the Bethalto Dairy Queen earlier this year for veteran and service member fundraiser at their facility."

The Wood River Veterans Memorial will pay tribute to Wood River residents who died during declared wars or conflicts. So far, more than 40 names have been collected to be engraved on the black granite monument, which will be located at the southwest corner of Central Park.

The monument will also include planters, benches and three lighted flagpoles, which will fly United States, Illinois and POW/MIA flags.

Although its funds are limited, this is not the first donation the L&C Veterans Club has made to an area veterans memorial. Last year, the club made a donation to a veteran memorial in Edwardsville. The club also collects shoes and cell phones for the Shoeman Water Project, based in St. Louis, and eyeglasses, small batteries and hearing aids for the local Lions Club.

For more information on the Veterans Club or other L&C associations, visit www.lc.edu.

