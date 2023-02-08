Kavon LaceyGODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Athletic Director Cedric Brown announced Wednesday that the Trailblazers men’s basketball program has separated with Interim Head Coach Kavon Lacey.

“We’d like to thank Coach Lacey for everything he’s done for the program,” Brown said. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Assistant Coach Kenny Harris will also end his season with the Trailblazers.

“We’d also like to thank Assistant Coach Kenny Harris for his service in Trailblazers athletics,” Brown said.

Effective immediately, Brown will take over as interim men’s basketball head coach for the remainder of the season. A nationwide search for a replacement will be held for Lacey’s successor.

All subsequent media inquiries should be directed to Brown at cedbrown@lc.edu or (618) 468-6205.

