Eight area banks have joined forces with Lewis and Clark Community College to bring financial education to L&C students during Spring Semester 2014.

“All of the banks participating in this program are excited to provide financial education to L&C students,” said Carrollton Bank Community Development Officer Suzanne Hough. “Having and using financial knowledge is the starting point to making better financial and life choices. We want to provide L&C students with information that will enable them to keep moving forward. We can't wait to get started."

Representatives from Carrollton Bank, Associated Bank, Regions Bank, The Bank of Edwardsville, Commerce Bank, CNB Bank and Trust, N.A., FCB Banks and Liberty Bank will be presenting money management information to students on a variety of topics including balancing a checkbook, credit vs. debit, credit scores, credit repair, budgeting, saving, etc.

The series of sessions, each covering different topics, will be held at L&C’s Godfrey campus from 11 a.m. to noon in Schriefer Commons, Caldwell Hall 2301, on Jan. 29, Feb. 5, Feb. 12 and Feb. 19.

The banks are offering this educational opportunity at no charge so that all students can take advantage of the information they will provide. Students will be able to ask questions at the training and will be given contact information for each bank in case they have questions later. Any student with questions about any of these topics should attend the sessions.

“I am so pleased that eight banks are committing their time and expertise to helping our students make good financial decisions,” said L&C Associate Director of Veterans Services Terry Lane. “The skills our students will learn will help them at L&C and later when they continue their education or enter the workforce. Understanding basic financial concepts early can make a huge difference in their lives. This is just one more advantage they will have. Good money management skills are especially important to our veteran students as they transition from a military to an education mission. They are the ultimate non-traditional student and they must immediately begin making financial decisions that will impact their lives, and the lives of their families, in the near and long term.”

Registration is encouraged but not required. Interested students should contact Lane via email at tdlane@lc.edu to ensure a spot, but anyone showing up at any session will be accommodated as long as there is space available.

Those wanting more information about the sessions can call Lane at (618) 468-5030.

