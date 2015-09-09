Lewis and Clark Community College is hosting two information sessions from 4- 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, to shed light on the training L&C offers in conjunction with Career Step, a leading online health care training provider.

The training programs prepare students for careers in medical coding and billing, medical transcription, medical administrative assisting and as pharmacy technicians. For a limited time, new students can also get a free laptop when they enroll in one of these programs.

The 4 p.m. session will be in room 101 of Haskell Hall at L&C’s Godfrey campus, which is located at 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. The 6 p.m. session will be in room 121 of Building N4 at the N.O. Nelson campus, which is located at 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

Healthcare is one of the few industries that continue to experience job growth in a recovering economy and the individual career fields represented by the training programs are also expected to show significant job growth over the next five years.

The U.S. Department of Labor projects that the number of new jobs in medical coding and billing will grow by 21 percent, and those in medical transcription will increase by 6 percent. Pharmacy technician opportunities are expected to grow even more with a projected 32 percent increase by 2020.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Career Step curriculum, which is now available through the Corporate and Community Learning division of Lewis and Clark, provides the opportunity to train online for these growing career fields. The programs incorporate feedback from employers to ensure graduates have the skills needed to excel in the workforce, and specific industry associations have also evaluated the programs.

For example, the American Health Information Management Association, a leading coding association and certification body, has approved the Career Step Medical Coding and Billing program. In addition, students also receive extensive graduate support to help turn their education into a job. Students in the Pharmacy Technician program can even take advantage of externship partnerships with Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.

The job-focused training in these growing career fields makes these programs an excellent choice for those looking to train relatively quickly for a new career. The September 17 information sessions hosted by L&C will provide more information on these job opportunities, the online training programs and the free laptop offer.

Career Step focuses on helping students quickly gain the career skills they need to succeed in rapidly growing industries. With more than 20 years of experience, the school has trained more then 70,000 students in the United States and internationally and offers programs in the allied health, administrative services and technology industries.

Career Step's training programs are offered entirely online, and the school is committed to helping each enrolling student graduate and successfully transition to a rewarding career.

For more details on the sessions or training programs, please visit www.careerstep.com/lewisandclark or contact Katie Haas at 618-468-5750.

More like this: