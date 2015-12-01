GODFREY – The Diversity Council of Lewis and Clark Community College will present “A Panel Discussion on Beliefs and Being: Understanding our Neighbors” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 9, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre on L&C’s Godfrey campus.

This event is free and open to the public. There will be on-stage seating, and refreshments will be served.

The three guest speakers, Rev. David Olson, Eric Johnson and Steve Campbell, will discuss their worldviews as members of the Presbyterian, Unitarian and Church of Christ religions.

The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session facilitated by L&C Diversity Council Chair Peter Hussey.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for our students, campus and community to come together in the spirit of greater understanding and appreciation of one another,” Hussey said. “This aligns beautifully with the mission of L&C’s Diversity Council, the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities grant, which we are so honored to have received.”

For more information on this panel discussion, contact the college’s Media Services department at (618) 468-3220.

This Lewis and Clark event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities and is a Lewis and Clark Arts and Humanities Project, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information, visit www.lc.edu and search keyword “diversity.

