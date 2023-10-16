





GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual Art Faculty Exhibition begins with an opening reception this Friday, Oct. 20, from 4-6 p.m., in the Godfrey Campus’ Hatheway Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public.

The exhibition showcases the artwork of the art faculty at L&C, who are unique because they not only teach; they are also working artists who actively create and show their work in galleries across the country. This year’s exhibition will feature eight faculty members and their work.

“Art exhibitions are a wonderful community outreach event,” said Angela Hung, L&C Fine Art program coordinator and gallery director. “We welcome the entire community to join us in celebrating the talents and mission of the Art Department.”

The exhibition will run from Oct. 20 – Nov. 18, with gallery hours from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“We are excited to have full-time faculty member Jordan Walker join our department this year,” Hung said. “His artwork will be displayed in the faculty exhibition.”

Walker earned his Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Painting from Long Island University in 2014 and his Master of Arts (MA) in Art History from Georgia State University in 2021. As a full-time Assistant Professor of Art at Lewis and Clark, Walker teaches studio courses in painting and drawing, as well as History of Art I & II.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at L&C so far,” Walker said. “The school has a beautiful campus and a great team of faculty and staff.”

Walker is showcasing three oil paintings in the exhibition, each interpreting a famous masterpiece from art history.

“As this is my first year teaching in the Art program here, I am excited to see the artwork of my colleagues in person,” Walker said. “Working with these talented individuals is a pleasure, and I am honored to be taking part in this exhibition of faculty work.”

Through his artwork, Walker has explored several different themes and topics, ranging from biology to mythology to the human psyche. In his spare time, he enjoys drawing and writing, as well as continuing to learn more about the dynamic and fascinating history of art within human civilization.

The Art department has two new adjunct instructors, Sage Mend and Elizabeth Sheck-Lambert, who also have their artwork in the show this year. Morgan Laughlin, L&C’s new art studio technician, will be installing the exhibition in the Hatheway Gallery.

Mend is a textile artist and weaver from Knoxville, Tennessee. Raised in Southern Appalachia, fiber techniques such as quilting were learned from the family. The use of fabric and yarn materials from stores such as the Dollar Store, Joann Fabrics, and Walmart became key components of her practice when combining woven structures with materials.

Sheck-Lambert is an artist and maker working in multiple mediums, but specializing in metalsmithing, photography, prehistoric to iron-age textiles, bookbinding and poetry. She received her MFA in Jewelry from Savannah College of Art and Design and her BFA in Photography from Fontbonne University. She and her husband now live in “a lovely old house in Saint Louis full of weird art, bones, plants, cats, and dogs.”

This year’s other artists include Graphic Design and Web Development Coordinator Louise Jett, Jessica Forys-Cameron, Diana Yost and Eric Shultis.

For more information on the show, including artist biographies, visit www.lc.edu/community-visitors/campus-attractions/art-exhibitions/art-faculty-exhibition.html.

To learn more about L&C’s Fine Art program, visit www.lc.edu/academic-programs/transfer-degrees/art.html. To learn more about Graphic Design, visit www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/graphic-design.html. To learn more about Web Design and Development, visit www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/web-design.html.

