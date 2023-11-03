GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College, the Village of Godfrey and CJD e-Cycling will host a community e-Waste event from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, in the Tolle Lane parking lot, across from the Godfrey Campus.

Most items will be accepted for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge, depending on size:

$5-$35 to recycle cathode ray tube (CRT), projection, plasma, flat screen and console televisions.

$5-$20 to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors.

$5-$10 to recycle dehumidifiers, mini fridges and refrigerators.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following is a list of items that will be accepted free of charge:

Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

Video game consoles, DVD players/recorders, portable digital music players

Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

VCRs, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment

Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers

White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)

Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

Lead acid batteries

Non-ferrous metals

The following items will NOT be accepted:

Radioactive materials

Alkaline batteries

Light bulbs

Household smoke detectors

Hazardous materials (oil, oil filters, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, air bags, lead, mercury switches, fluorescent lights)

Non-electronics (tires, wood, asbestos, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing, dirt)

Flammable materials

Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells)

DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

For more information, contact CJD at (618) 659-9006.

More like this: