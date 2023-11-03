L&C, The Village Of Godfrey, And CJD e-Cycling Partner For e-Waste Drive
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College, the Village of Godfrey and CJD e-Cycling will host a community e-Waste event from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, in the Tolle Lane parking lot, across from the Godfrey Campus.
Most items will be accepted for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.
The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge, depending on size:
- $5-$35 to recycle cathode ray tube (CRT), projection, plasma, flat screen and console televisions.
- $5-$20 to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors.
- $5-$10 to recycle dehumidifiers, mini fridges and refrigerators.
The following is a list of items that will be accepted free of charge:
- Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
- Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
- Video game consoles, DVD players/recorders, portable digital music players
- Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
- VCRs, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
- Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
- Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment
- Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
- Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
- White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
- Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
- Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
- Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
- Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
- Lead acid batteries
- Non-ferrous metals
The following items will NOT be accepted:
- Radioactive materials
- Alkaline batteries
- Light bulbs
- Household smoke detectors
- Hazardous materials (oil, oil filters, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, air bags, lead, mercury switches, fluorescent lights)
- Non-electronics (tires, wood, asbestos, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing, dirt)
- Flammable materials
- Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells)
- DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes
For more information, contact CJD at (618) 659-9006.
