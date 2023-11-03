An e-Waste Drive will be held in L&C’s Tolle Lane parking lot on Nov. 10 and 11. Photo by Jan Dona, L&C Marketing/PR.GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College, the Village of Godfrey and CJD e-Cycling will host a community e-Waste event from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, in the Tolle Lane parking lot, across from the Godfrey Campus.

Most items will be accepted for free, providing community members with a secure, Earth-friendly option for discarding used electronics.

The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge, depending on size:

  • $5-$35 to recycle cathode ray tube (CRT), projection, plasma, flat screen and console televisions.
  • $5-$20 to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors.
  • $5-$10 to recycle dehumidifiers, mini fridges and refrigerators.

The following is a list of items that will be accepted free of charge:

  • Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
  • Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
  • Video game consoles, DVD players/recorders, portable digital music players
  • Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
  • VCRs, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
  • Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
  • Electrical, cabling, communication machinery and equipment
  • Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
  • Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
  • White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
  • Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
  • Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
  • Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
  • Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
  • Lead acid batteries
  • Non-ferrous metals

The following items will NOT be accepted:

  • Radioactive materials
  • Alkaline batteries
  • Light bulbs
  • Household smoke detectors
  • Hazardous materials (oil, oil filters, antifreeze, paint, pesticides, air bags, lead, mercury switches, fluorescent lights)
  • Non-electronics (tires, wood, asbestos, office waste, furniture, fiberglass, insulation, roofing, dirt)
  • Flammable materials
  • Explosives (firearms, ammunition, shells)
  • DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes

For more information, contact CJD at (618) 659-9006.

