GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is planning a recruitment event and summer barbecue Thursday, July 15, to welcome prospective and current students back to campus.

“We’re excited to be able to meet prospective students in person again, for the first time in a long time, and have them on campus to show them what we have to offer,” Recruiter Amy Bowling said. “Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about becoming a Trailblazer and mingle with other incoming and current students before our fall semester starts Aug. 23.”

The event, which will run from 4-6 p.m. in The Commons/The Grove area on the college’s Godfrey Campus, will include free food, L&C giveaways, campus tours, and information on L&C’s nearly 40 career and transfer degree programs, enrollment, financial aid and more.

“Our small class sizes, flexible course formats and strong support systems give students everything they need to be successful,” said Assistant Director of Admissions, Records and Recruitment Ryan Hodge. “Whether you’ve been contemplating your next steps after high school, or considering a career change, Lewis and Clark has a place for you.”

Students intersted in getting to work sooner can do so in as little as one year, and those wishing to continue their education can save an average of $19,370 by attending Lewis and Clark for two years before moving onto a four-year institution (www.lc.edu/save).

New and returning students alike will have the opportunity to take advantage of express registration at Summerfest, if they choose. New students just need a photo ID and their most recent unofficial transcripts to enroll for classes.

Pre-registration for Summerfest is encouraged, but not required. Fill out the online RSVP form at www.lc.edu/summerfest.

For more information, contact Hodge at (618) 468-5120 or rhodge@lc.edu.

