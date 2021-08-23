GODFREY – For the first time since coronavirus restrictions caused a campus-wide shift to virtual learning, Lewis and Clark Community College welcomed students back to an open campus Aug. 23 for the start of the Fall 2021 semester.

Multiple modes of instruction were offered this fall, including in-person, virtual, and online options. New Blendflex courses offer students the best of both worlds.

In accordance with CDC and IDPH guidance, a mask or cloth face covering must be worn indoors and when social distancing is not possible outdoors, regardless of vaccination status, on all Lewis and Clark campuses.

For more information on L&C’s COVID-19 response, please visit www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

For enrollment information, call (618) 468-2222 or (800) YES-LCCC.