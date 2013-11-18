Four Lewis and Clark Community College Music Preparatory Division voice students won awards at the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Musical Theatre competition, which was held Nov. 3 at Webster University in St. Louis.

NATS members, including Broadway and musical theater professionals Tim Schall, Larry Pry and Ann Working, judged the students at the competition.

Division 3C, lower high school women, awarded soprano Meaghan Widman, of Jerseyville, second place. In the leading men division 10, baritone Daniel Beckmann was awarded first place and baritone Jonathan Spilger won second place. In the leading lady division 12, sopranos Esther Spilger was awarded first place. All of the winning singers are music preparatory division students of L&C instructor Jamie Mills.

“Seeing my students, most of whom are in their first year of competitions, place so highly is one of the most rewarding moments of my teaching career,” Mills said. “I am extremely proud of all of their hard work and cannot wait to see what they do next.”

There were 102 competitors in groups that ranged from elementary school through adult, representing private voice studios as well as voice studios at such colleges and universities as L&C, Washington University, University of Missouri St. Louis and Webster University.

The National Association of Teachers of Singing, Inc. (NATS) was founded in 1944 and is now the largest association of teachers of singing in the world. Its mission is to encourage the highest standards of the vocal art and of ethical principles in the teaching of singing and to promote vocal education and research at all levels, both for the enrichment of the general public and for the professional advancement of the talented.

