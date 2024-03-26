GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Child Development Student Jessica Snyder is finding her voice through the college’s new student ambassador program.

As a student ambassador, Snyder works closely with L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce in promoting the college to prospective students, families and the wider community. Through her personal experiences, she highlights the college’s programs, resources and opportunities while encouraging students to pursue their educational goals.

“As an ambassador, one of my favorite things to do is public speaking,” Snyder said. “This role has helped me become more comfortable and confident in front of crowds.”

The role has also helped Snyder expand her social circle and helped her grow

professionally.

“Jessica has been an excellent addition to the team,” Nosce said. “She works hard and is always willing to learn new things to expand her skill set.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Snyder is majoring in Child Development and highly recommends the program to prospective students for its flexibility, helpful instructors and tight-knit classes, which she said allows for a more personal learning experience.

“I love the community here at LC,” she said. “It’s easy to make friends and connect with faculty and staff.”

Snyder looks up to mentors such as Nosce, Child Development instructor Kathy Claywell, and the members of her church who started a college group in which she participates.

Her educational goal is to graduate from L&C with an associate degree before pursuing a bachelor’s degree in child development from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

She said her dream job would be to travel across the country, helping children achieve educational and personal success.

Snyder’s other roles at L&C include Vice President of the Dawg Pound and member of the Video Game Club. She participates in a Bible study at Calvary Baptist Church and enjoys spending time with other college-aged students there.

Her hobbies are playing musical instruments, sketching, baking, and spending time with friends.

More like this: