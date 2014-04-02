GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has made applying for scholarships easier than ever by offering a singular website where potential recipients can view and search scholarships by keyword and apply for them directly.

Students can find the new application link at www.lc.edu/scholarships .

“We are streamlining the scholarship application process this year so that students only have to submit one application, rather than a separate application to both the college and the Foundation,” said Vice President of Media & Foundation Relations Lori Artis. “The application process is also now online, which will make applying easy for all students.”

Nearly 300 students were awarded $716,526 worth of L&C and Foundation scholarships in

2013, and there are numerous scholarship opportunities available for the upcoming 2014 school year.

“Many of our scholarships have gone un-awarded because students just didn’t apply,” said L&C Financial Aid Director Angela Weaver. “We believe the online application will make it easier for students to view and apply to the college’s many scholarship opportunities.”

To apply for a scholarship from L&C and/or the Foundation, potential recipients will need their Blazernet ID before visiting www.lc.edu/scholarships . If someone doesn’t have a Blazernet ID, or can’t recall it, he or she can call (618) 468-HELP (4357).

“Applying for a scholarship from Lewis and Clark changed my life by opening up tremendous opportunities for me to pursue my dream to be an architect,” Logan Walker, an L&C scholarship recipient said. “I encourage other students to apply for scholarships at Lewis and Clark and follow their dreams, also.”

Applications are due by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30. Remember, those applying will only need to complete one application for all scholarship opportunities offered by either Lewis and Clark Community College or the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation.

