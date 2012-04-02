GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College hopes to match area residents with employers throughout the Metro East during the college’s annual job fair this Spring. The event, which has typically drawn more than 300 attendees each year, will welcome the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 4 in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey campus.

“We have some new employers this year, which offers job seekers a wider array of employment

opportunities. Our goal is to contribute to our area’s increasing job growth rate (IDES, 2012).

There will also be L&C representatives and area agencies on hand to assist attendees with all of

their job-seeking needs,” said Alice Bunjan, manager of L&C Career and Employment Services.

“We recommend that individuals come dressed in professional attire with their resumes in hand, ready to interview and fill out applications on the spot.”

Some of this year’s employers include:

AFLAC

Alton H&R Block

Avon

Beverly Farm

Blue Dog Publishing

CDS - Customized Distribution Services, Inc.

Challenge Unlimited

Community Work Incentives - DHS/DMH

Cookie Lee Jewelry

Cope Plastics, Inc.

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

(ESGR)

Express Employment Professionals

Extra Help, Inc.

Federal Bureau of Prisons

Hoyleton Youth & Family Services

IETC - East Alton

IL Dept. of Corrections - Juvenile Justice

IL Dept. of Transportation Prairie SIL Dept. of Veterans' Affairs - Alton

KARMAK

Kinder Morgan

Madison Co. Employment & Training

Meridian Village

PartyLite Giftstate Generating Company

Primerica Financial Services

Prudential Insurance Company

SCF Lewis & Clark Fleeting, LLC

The Bank of Edwardsville

The Job Center

U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security

United States Marines

United Way of Greater St. Louis

US Air Force Reserves

USDA, Rural Development

Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison

County

Whelan Security

For more information, contact Bunjan at (618) 468-5500 or at abunjan@lc.edu.

