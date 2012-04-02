L&C Spring Job Fair Open to the Community
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College hopes to match area residents with employers throughout the Metro East during the college’s annual job fair this Spring. The event, which has typically drawn more than 300 attendees each year, will welcome the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 4 in The Commons on the college’s Godfrey campus.
“We have some new employers this year, which offers job seekers a wider array of employment
opportunities. Our goal is to contribute to our area’s increasing job growth rate (IDES, 2012).
There will also be L&C representatives and area agencies on hand to assist attendees with all of
their job-seeking needs,” said Alice Bunjan, manager of L&C Career and Employment Services.
“We recommend that individuals come dressed in professional attire with their resumes in hand, ready to interview and fill out applications on the spot.”
Some of this year’s employers include:
|AFLAC
Alton H&R Block
Avon
Beverly Farm
Blue Dog Publishing
CDS - Customized Distribution Services, Inc.
Challenge Unlimited
Community Work Incentives - DHS/DMH
Cookie Lee Jewelry
Cope Plastics, Inc.
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
(ESGR)
Express Employment Professionals
Extra Help, Inc.
Federal Bureau of Prisons
Hoyleton Youth & Family Services
IETC - East Alton
IL Dept. of Corrections - Juvenile Justice
IL Dept. of Transportation
|Prairie SIL Dept. of Veterans' Affairs - Alton
KARMAK
Kinder Morgan
Madison Co. Employment & Training
Meridian Village
PartyLite Giftstate Generating Company
Primerica Financial Services
Prudential Insurance Company
SCF Lewis & Clark Fleeting, LLC
The Bank of Edwardsville
The Job Center
U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security
United States Marines
United Way of Greater St. Louis
US Air Force Reserves
USDA, Rural Development
Veterans Assistance Commission of Madison
County
Whelan Security
For more information, contact Bunjan at (618) 468-5500 or at abunjan@lc.edu.
