GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s scholarship application is now available for students planning to attend in 2022-2023. Apply today at www.lc.edu/scholarships.

The entire application process is online. Filling out a single application will match students with all eligible scholarships.

More than 150 scholarships are available for a total value of nearly $500,000. Scholarships vary in amount, but about half cover full annual tuition and fees, approximately $4,500 for an in-district, full-time student.

“Thanks to generous donors, and our Board of Trustees, there are scholarship opportunities available for people of all ages, abilities, and levels of academic achievement,” said L&C Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman. “Through the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, donors empower students by making a high-quality education even more accessible.”

Some scholarships are restricted to students from a specific town, or who are people of color, or who are women.

“At L&C, everyone is a scholar,” said L&C Director of Financial Aid Angela Weaver. “It’s worth completing the simple application.”

Last year, more than 250 students applied for 150 scholarships.

The application asks for demographic information and includes two essay questions.

“These are the key,” Weaver said. “One asks students to share their education, career and life goals. The other asks them to explain why they need a scholarship.”

Weaver said the essay questions are the students’ opportunity to stand out to the Scholarship Review Committee, which is composed of educators from local school districts who volunteer their time every spring to review the applications and select the recipients.

“The quality of the applications last year was impressive,” Edelman said. “Students took advantage of the essay to share how life-changing a scholarship would be for them. That’s exactly why people fund scholarships, to help others.”

To apply, students must have a Blazernet ID and password. Incoming students will need to apply to L&C first at www.lc.edu/applying. Once the college application is processed, new students will need to contact the L&C’s Help Desk at (618) 468-HELP or helpdesk@lc.edu to retrieve their credentials. They can then apply for a scholarship.

Students in high school dual credit courses already have assigned credentials and should contact L&C’s Help Desk at (618) 468-HELP or helpdesk@lc.edu to retrieve them.

The scholarship application is made available each fall via the college’s website. The deadline to apply is March 1, and scholarships are awarded in April. Selected students have until May 31 to accept their awards. If students decline the award, those scholarships will be offered to other qualified students.

For more information on scholarships at Lewis and Clark, visit www.lc.edu/scholarships. Contact scholarships@lc.edu or L&C Financial Aid at (618) 468-2223.

