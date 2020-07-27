



­­GODFREY – Each spring, Lewis and Clark Community College celebrates students, nominated by their instructors, who go above and beyond in demonstrating dedication, intelligence and resilience with an Honors Ceremony.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Honors Ceremony was not held this spring, but the college would still like to recognize those outstanding students who earned an Honors Award, including Lauren Brown, a fourth semester Nursing student who won the Nursing Leadership Award.

Brown is president of the Nursing Club, and has been very active in the Nursing Club throughout her time at L&C.

“She has been engaged in everything we have done from community outreach, fund drives and a variety of other activities,” said Club Advisor Rodney White. “She is a natural leader and does so by her example as much as by delegation. I appreciate her for her contributions.”

YouthBuild student Karina Stokes earned the Leadership Achievement Award. Stokes has completed all components of the Building Futures YouthBuild AmeriCorps program, received a Segal Education Award, completed a year of college and has entered the workforce.

“Karina was determined from the very first day and had her mindset on reaching her goals and never looked back,” said Adult Education Counselor Terry Austin.

Honors College Scholar Ethan Kercher earned recognition for his participation in the L&C Honors College, in addition to the Outstanding Architectural Technology Student Award.

“I was very humbled to have received these awards,” he said. “This last semester was definitely very unprecedented and much different from the fall semester, but I still did my best to continue my education.”

Kercher thanked Coordinator and Associate Professor Joel Hall for supporting him and his fellow students and making virtual classes continue to feel connected.

“Joel invested so much time into creating an online class experience that was very comfortable and worked well for me,” he said. “I couldn't have done it without him and I deeply appreciate his compassion for his students and for my future.”

Stokes, Brown and Kercher are just a few of the many students who earned Honors Awards in 2020. Here is a list of all the recipients:

ALTON ­– Erica Behl, OTA Clinical Practice Award; Cally Burgdorf, Nursing Leadership Award; Krystle Cagandahan, Edwin H. Schriefer Accounting Student of the Year; Daniel Elik, Outstanding Architectural Technology Student; Bene Gray, Outstanding General Chemistry Student; Lesly Jones, Dental Hygiene Academic Honor Award and Dental Hygiene Clinical Honor Award; Ethan Kercher, Honors College Scholar and Outstanding Architectural Technology Student; Lucia Mattea, You Have A Voice! Humanities Speech Contest Winner; Nicholas McCall, College Scholar; Lexy Schmidt, Outstanding Drafting and Design Student; Caleb Schnur, Supported College Transition Student of the Year; Karina Stokes, Leadership Achievement Award; Carissa Vaught, Dental Hygiene Academic Honor Award and Dental Hygiene Clinical Honor Award;

BATHCHTOWN – Matthew Wieneke, Evelyn Trennt Award;

BENLD – Maya Marcacci, 2019-2020 Outstanding Organic Chemistry Student;

BETHALTO – Sophia Blagoue, Phi Theta Kappa Vice-President;Isaac Golden, Ed Palen Memorial Award;Alex Johnson, Outstanding Graphic Design Student, Outstanding Digital Photography Student, Peppermint Rooster Review Contest Winner and Excellence in Graphic Design for The Bridge; Cameryn Lee, Outstanding Architectural Technology Student;Dara Parks, Honors College Scholar;Nathan Pearcy, James "Jay" Oller Memorial Award;Jenna Shelton, President Student Activities;Roy Wzorek, Developmental Student of the Year;

BRIGHTON – Christina Jeffers, Nightingale Scholastic Award;Ryleigh Jones, Outstanding Digital Photography Student;Zacari Miller, Nightingale Scholastic Award;Dillon Neibel, Outstanding Leadership and Reporting for The Bridge;Courtney Stahling, Nightingale Scholastic Award;

BRUSSELS ­– Katherine Simon, Honors College Scholar;

BUNKER HILL – Krystie Morrison, Excellence in Photography and Web Design for The Bridge;Ava Ostendorf, Outstanding Achievement in History;David Tupper, Outstanding Illustrator;

COLLINSVILLE – Julia Dunaway, OTA Academic Excellence and OTA Clinical Practice Award;

COTTAGE HILLS – Jack Eiler, Outstanding Animation Student;

DOW – Morgan Davis, Outstanding Achievement in History and Political Science;

EAST ALTON – Melissa Calame, Marilyn Hackethal Superior Academic Excellence Award;Milli Carter, Student Government Association Treasurer;Megan Sheckler, Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting;Ai'Jha Thomas, James “Jay” Oller Memorial Award;

EDWARDSVILLE – Sean Berry, Honors College Scholar;Faith Buerkett, Outstanding Achievement in Child Development;Molly Clarkson, Joy Eisenreich Dental Assisting Award and Academic Excellence in Dental Assisting;Paula Duane, Outstanding Digital Photography Student;Austin Gusewelle, Evelyn Trennt Award;Trevor Huene, Honors College Scholar;Joseph King, Outstanding Achievement in History; Zakary Kimble, Honors College Scholar and Phi Theta Kappa Vice President;Noah Knapp, Outstanding Drafting and Design Student;Marenike Moyegun, Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Award; Eric Perham, Outstanding Mathematics Student;Baylor Smith, Honors College Scholar and Phi Theta Kappa President;Lucas Verdun, Phi Theta Kappa Vice-President and Scholar Athlete; Stephanie Willis, Dental Hygiene Academic Honor Award and Dental Hygiene Clinical Honor Award;

FIDELITY – Jake Goheen, Honors College Scholar;

GILLESPIE – Liberty Hartley, Honors College Scholar and Phi Theta Kappa Vice President;

GLEN CARBON – Lauren Brown, Nursing Leadership Award;

GODFREY – Ashtyn Britt, Excellence in Editorial Writing for The Bridge and Student Government Association President;Alex Gargac, Outstanding Architectural Technology Student;Mikaela Griechen, Scholar Athlete;Katlyn Herndon, Touching Lives Award; Hannah Hook, Outstanding Criminal Justice Student and Student Government Association Secretary; Jonathan Lane, Honors College Scholar and Outstanding General Chemistry Student; Catherine Papin, Honors College Scholar and Outstanding Criminal Justice Student;Alexys Williams, Honors College Scholar;

GRANITE CITY – Kameron Moss, Honors College Scholar; Maris Prazma, Dental Hygiene Academic Honor Award and Dental Hygiene Clinical Honor Award;

GREENFIELD – Halley Schnettgoecke, Nightingale Scholastic Award;

HAMEL – Julie Schaeffer, OTA Academic Excellence and OTA Clinical Practice Award;

JERSEYVILLE – Grace Berry, Honors College Scholar;Cassandra Foster, Dental Hygiene Academic Honor Award;Rebekah Schaaf, 2020 Paralegal Student of the Year;Warren Woolsey, Honors College Scholar;

OLNEY – Tanner Henrickson, John Stewart Memorial Award;

ROODHOUSE – Bryce Bushnell, Honors College Scholar; Kierstyn McElroy, Outstanding Criminal Justice Student;

SHILOH – Kristine Hall, OTA Academic Excellence, OTA Clinical Practice Award and OTA Leadership Award;

SHIPMAN – Drew Runde, John Stewart Memorial Award and Ed Palen Memorial Award;April Tulgetske, Student Trustee;

STAUNTON – Nick Weber, Outstanding Animation Student and Outstanding Digital Photography Student;

TROY – Connor Johnson, Outstanding Music Production Student of the Year;

WHITE HALL – Kenny Garner, Outstanding Web Design Student;

WOOD RIVER – Sarah Court, Outstanding Architectural Technology Student;Susan King, Outstanding Criminal Justice Student;Nathan Tucker, Bridge Reporter of the Year;Taylor Vaughn, Student Government Association Vice President;

MISSOURI

FLORISSANT – Marissa Nosco, Outstanding Criminal Justice Student

