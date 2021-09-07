GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College and L&C Veteran Services are honoring the anniversary of 9/11, the end of the war in Afghanistan, and Labor Day by placing banners, bunting, and flags along the front of Haskell Gate, with dozens of more flags lining the sidewalk leading to Caldwell Hall.

This upcoming Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. The War in Afghanistan began in October of 2001 starting with an invasion by the United States and its allies, following the 9/11 terror attacks, and just ended this month will the withdrawal of American troops.

For more information about L&C Veteran Services, contact Terry Lane at (618) 468-5500, tdlane@lc.edu or visit them online at www.lc.edu/veterans.