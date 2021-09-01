GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College President Dr. Ken Trzaska led an open community forum on Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Hatheway Cultural Center’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, and on Zoom, to answer questions and address concerns regarding COVID-19 protocols mandated by the State of Illinois at colleges and universities.

These mandates include wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as well as mandatory weekly testing for all team members and students not fully vaccinated.

“Lewis and Clark respects and honors every single voice and opinion, and we will follow guidelines and protocols necessary to best facilitate and sustain a safe and healthy learning and teaching environment for all,” Trzaska said.

Video of the forum can be found at https://youtu.be/9eER8RBp_ts. For more information on L&C’s COVID-19 protocols, visit https://www.lc.edu/coronavirus.

