GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 10th annual Women’s History Month presentation, “Wise Women: The Strength Behind the Founding Families,” will take place at noon on Wednesday, March 5, in Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

Saint Louis University History Professor Lorri Glover will join L&C Associate Professor Kelly Obernuefemann for the presentation. Glover will be speaking about the women of Thomas Jefferson’s family.

“The stories behind the stories are always my favorite,” said L&C Diversity Council Committee Chair Peter Hussey. “Our 10th annual Women’s History Month presentation is a great opportunity to dig deeper into the past of our country, and specifically into the ‘unsung heroes of our collective history.’”

Obernuefemann will discuss Eliza Lucas Pinckney, who was the mother of two founding fathers and was running plantations by herself at age 16. As a teenager, she also introduced the production of indigo to the American colonies.

“By taking care of the home and their family members, these women made it possible for the men to form an army and government,” Obernuefemann said. “In return, they were often disrespected. We should remember the contributions of the women as well as the men who made this country possible.”

Obernuefemann will also present “Dolley Madison: America’s First Lady” at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, in Trimpe 156. For more information on either event, call Obernuefemann at (618) 468-4767.

