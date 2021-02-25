GODFREY - Lewis and Clark Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Eta Psi, has been recognized by the national honor society for its growth.

PTK’s REACH Rewards program honors chapters that achieve or exceed a 15 percent membership acceptance rate. L&C’s chapter reached 25.1 percent in 2020.

“This is an exciting recognition for us,” said PTK Advisor and L&C Professor of Speech Elizabeth Grant. “We are very active in our recruitment efforts, and it’s wonderful to see students accepting our invitations. Our aim is to increase our reach and have more people recognize our letters. It’s an honor to be a part of PTK, Eta Psi Chapter, and to celebrate our four pillars of scholarship, leadership, philanthropy and fellowship each semester.”

Grant credits L&C Health Sciences Division Assistant Sheila Emerick, who coordinates invitations and recruitment lists, with much of the success.

“She puts all the logistics in place for us and her dedication is the main reason we have reached so many people,” Grant said.

As a part of achieving REACH Rewards, PTK will present graduation stoles to L&C Eta Psi members.

“Being a REACH chapter is more important this year than ever before as Phi Theta Kappa worked to support community college students in completely unfamiliar circumstances,” PTK President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner said. “Racial and political unrest and a global pandemic made 2020 the most challenging year in recent history — one that our students, chapters, and partner colleges worked exceptionally hard to overcome. Although this is a chapter award, it demonstrates that students are more focused on their futures than ever before, and their colleges are providing the opportunities to get them there — even amid a global pandemic.”

PTK is a national honor society, and membership requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 as well as the completion of at least 12 transferrable credit hours at L&C. Students who meet these requirements receive an invitation to join. For more information, contact Grant at eegrant@lc.edu.

