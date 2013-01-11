GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College was one of 84 entities honored for their commitment to sustainable practices by the St. Louis Regional Chamber and Growth Association (RCGA) during a ceremony held in December.

“The RCGA congratulates Lewis and Clark Community College for demonstrating the economic value of sustainability,” said RCGA President and CEO Joe Reagan. “Their sustainable business practices have improved their own competitive edge, while also helping to increase the prosperity and vitality of the St. Louis region.”

Lewis and Clark received the St. Louis Green Business Challenge Circle of Excellence award for its initiatives, which implement strategies to reduce energy and waste, expand sustainability programs and reduce L&C’s environmental impact.

“As a campus, we are proud of the commitment we’ve made to the environment, not only with regard to energy and waste, but our water resources as well,” L&C Sustainability Coordinator Ted Kratschmer said.

All green initiatives and projects were judged based on a scorecard that keeps track of what each entity has done. Organizations with the greatest improvement over the course of their scorecard were recognized. Honorees received plaques commemorating their achievements.

L&C was commended for all of its sustainability efforts on campus including the replacement of

a large parking lot and asphalt road with pervious pavement. The pervious pavers effectively

eliminate storm water runoff from the parking surface and, coupled with on-campus stream

restoration, improve the aquatic habitat and health of a small stream on campus and ultimately

the Mississippi River.

