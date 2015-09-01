GODFREY – Area organists will showcase their talents during Lewis and Clark Community College Music Department’s Organ Spectacular VI concert at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21 in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. The concert is free and open to the public.

David Erwin, director of music and organist at Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church, will be featured along with returning performers Stephen Eros, Roy Stillwell, Ray Bentley and Robert Raymond. They will play a variety of music including hymn arrangements and classical organ literature.

For information regarding this concert or other L&C music events, call (618) 468-4731. Performer Biographies:

• David Erwin – Erwin studied at Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey where he earned his Bachelor and Master in Music degrees in Church Music, with organ as the principal instrument. In graduate school, he was teaching assistant in the organ department—responsible for instruction of all organ minors. Recently, he continued his organ study in France with Marie-Louise Langlais. He has performed as organ soloist throughout the nation, including concerts in Washington National Cathedral, the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception and Princeton University Chapel. In France, he performed recitals in Paris and Aix-en-Province. Choirs under his direction have performed at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Chartres Cathedral, Westminster Abbey, Salisbury Cathedral, Gloucester Cathedral and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. He is an active member of the Presbyterian Association of Musicians. Erwin resides in Alton, Illinois.

• Stephen Eros – Eros is a graduate of Webster University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Music/Organ Performance and his master’s degree in Choral Conducting. This year marks his third season as assistant conductor of the Bach Society of St. Louis and his third season as a member of the St. Louis Symphony Chorus. This past summer was Eros’ first season as a rehearsal and performance Contact: S. Paige Allen (618) 468-3280 pallen@lc.edu pianist at The Muny in St. Louis. He has served as a church musician in Belleville and St. Louis and most recently as director of music and organist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. Recently, Eros has taken a church position in Belleville, Illinois. He is a member of the American Guild of Organists and the American Choral Directors Association.

• Roy Stillwell – Stillwell is an experienced instructor and performer. He has taught music at the college level in North Dakota and Mississippi and holds degrees in music from MacMurray College and the Eastman School of Music. After retiring from fulltime work, he moved back to the Alton/Godfrey area where he was raised. Stillwell has taught music appreciation and continues to teach organ as an adjunct instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College.

• Ray Bentley – Bentley earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in Educational Administration. He also completed an additional 32 hours beyond his master’s degree. He retired after teaching 38 years in the Alton School District. Bentley is a registered piano technician with 35 years experience and serves homes, churches and schools including Lewis and Clark. He is the organist at Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton.

• Robert Raymond – Raymond earned his bachelor’s degree in Piano Performance from Webster University, and his master’s degree in Piano and Organ performance and Music Education from Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville. He has taught organ at SIUE for 14 years and has served as dean of the American Guild of Organists in Illinois. Raymond has held several church positions and has served as organist at the First Presbyterian Church USA in Edwardsville for the last 18 years

