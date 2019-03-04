GODFREY – This year, for the first time, Lewis and Clark Community College students will be able to register for a year’s worth of courses in a single advisor visit, rather than one semester at a time.

Registration begins March 11 for Fall 2019, Spring 2020 and Summer 2020. Open enrollment for Summer 2019 is already underway.

“The change in the college’s registration procedures is designed to make the process more efficient for students,” said Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel. “The registration process will be easier, students will know their class schedule for a complete year – which will help them in planning any work or family obligations – and students can see a clear pathway to achieve their goals.”

Students who aren’t ready to start school right away, or who do not wish to enroll for the entire year at once, still have the option to enroll semester by semester if they choose. Some spring and summer classes may fill early, however, with enrollment for those semesters opening much earlier this year.

To get started, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or go online to apply now at www.lc.edu/admissions.

