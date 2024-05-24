GODFREY – ­High school students potentially interested in pursuing a career in healthcare can get firsthand experience and one college credit through a four-day job shadowing course with Lewis and Clark Community College this summer.

The course is NURS 129, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 10-13, at the Templin Nursing Building (Room 103) on the college’s Godfrey Campus. No pre-requisites are required.

In-district students (Jersey, Calhoun, Greene and most of Madison and Macoupin counties) will pay $155 to enroll.

NURS 129 offers an overview of the nursing field and job shadowing with a nurse in exciting areas, including the ER, surgery, obstetrics and more. Students will also receive an hour of college credit and a jumpstart on their careers.

“If you’re interested in an exciting, challenging profession with great employment opportunities, then nursing may be the career for you,” said Health Sciences Division Assistant Diane McDonough. “Our nurses are in high demand across the region and beyond.”

McDonough said this is a great time to get into nursing. Nationwide, there is a current shortage of qualified nurses and a lot of opportunities with good pay and, in many cases, generous sign-on bonuses.

Call the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 to register. For questions, contact McDonough at (618) 468-4401.

To learn more about L&C’s Nursing Program, please visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/nursing.html.

Student participants in a hands-on activity during last summer’s NURS 129 course. Photo by DIANE MCDONOUGH/LEWIS AND CLARK COMMUNITY COLLEGE

