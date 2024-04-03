GODFREY – Potential students and curious parents are invited to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Nursing Open House from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, April 18, in the Templin Nursing Building on the Godfrey Campus.

“The Nursing Open House provides a wealth of information about nursing as a career and L&C’s Nursing program,” Nursing Education Director Britt Quigley said. “Potential students can explore our state-of-the-art building and speak with instructors, students and support staff.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Nursing Open House will include general information about the program, tours of the nursing building, a nursing student panel, interactive exhibits, simulation lab and skill demonstration, and parent information.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the job outlook for registered nurses is bright. The median wage for registered nurses in 2023 was $89,010 per year, and the projected growth of job openings for registered nurses is much faster than average.

"LC's Open House gave me the first glimpse of how comprehensive the nursing program is," Nursing student Nita Jalivay said. "They teach us everything, from starting IVs to examining how all the body's systems work together to keep us healthy. Don't miss this open house!"

For more information about L&C’s Nursing program, visit www.lc.edu/nursing.

More like this: