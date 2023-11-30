GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing Club students hosted a Winter Clothing Drive and Giveaway event for their fellow students this month.

Hundreds of clothing donations were collected from students, faculty and staff alike, and laid out by size and type – including items for all ages and even some summer clothes – in the Ahlemeyer Atrium in Trimpe.

Students were given a chance to shop the items free of charge, Wednesday, Nov. 28, and Thursday, Nov. 29. More than 75 students benefited from the event.

Leftover donations were donated to Angel Ministries in Jerseyville.

“The clothing drive turned out better than we expected,” said Nursing Student and L&C Student Trustee Melissa McKaig. “To be able to help so many of our fellow students was a true blessing.”

The club coordinates a charitable event every semester. Past events have benefited community organizations and college programs such as College for Life.

